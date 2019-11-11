Cliffhanger in Maharashtra continues

The cliffhanger situation in Maharashtra continued on Monday with governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari refusing to give additional time to Shiv Sena to secure letters of support from Congress and NCP.

However, Koshyari has not rejected the claim of government formation of the Shiv Sena.

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray had a telephonic conversation with Congress president Sonia Gandhi reportedly and met NCP supremo Sharad Pawar.

However, by evening the formal letters of support has not landed in Raj Bhavan.

A Shiv Sena delegation led by its legislature party leader Eknath Shinde and Uddhav's son Aditya Thackeray called on Governor in the evening.

"The Congress and NCP has given us support, in principle," Aditya told reporters in Raj Bhavan.

The Congress on Tuesday will hold consultations with Pawar.

According to sources, Congress has decided to extend support to a Shiv Sena-NCP government. But both Sena and NCP wants the grand old party to be part of the new coalition.

Aaditya said that his party was yet to formal letters of support from Congress and NCP.

"As the governor has asked, we have expressed our willingness to form government. We have sought time of two more days to formally stake claim, which the Governor has not allowed," he said.