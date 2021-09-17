CM Thackeray unveils development plans for Marathwada

CM Thackeray unveils plans to boost infrastructure, tourism in Marathwada

The Marathwada Mukti Sangram Din is celebrated on September 17 annually

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Sep 17 2021, 16:01 ist
  • updated: Sep 17 2021, 16:01 ist
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Credit: PTI Photo

In a major move, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray announced an over two-dozen point plan for Marathwada to boost infrastructure, tourism and education sectors in the region. 

“We are committed to developing Marathwada,” the chief minister said addressing the Marathwada Liberation Day celebrations in Aurangabad. 

Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray had a “special relationship” with Marathwada and the Maha Vikas Aghadi government is working towards the region's development and putting it on the international map, he said.

The Marathwada Mukti Sangram Din, celebrated on September 17 annually, marks the anniversary of Marathwada’s integration with India in 1948, 13 months after Independence. 

The Marathwada region -- comprising eight districts of Aurangabad, Beed, Hingoli, Jalna, Latur, Nanded, Osmanabad and Parbhani -- is spread over a vast 64,590 sq km. 

In fact, Aurangabad is the tourism capital of Maharashtra. 

Thackeray said the state government is working on three key projects to enhance connectivity between Shirdi and Aurangabad. 

This includes railway connectivity between Aurangabad and Ahmedabad, looking at feasibility of opening Shirdi-Aurangabad flights and widening of the Shirdi-Aurangabad road. 

“A lot of people visit Shirdi for darshan of Sai Baba... we want these people to also visit Marathwada... there is a lot in the region and people of the country must visit it,” he said.

The chief minister said that 144 schools of the Nizam-era would be redeveloped. 

A Saint-peeth course on the illustrious saint culture of the state would be started in Paithan and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University in Aurangabad must shoulder the responsibility.

He informed that the government has approved a highway between Jalna and Nanded cities in the Marathwada region which will connect to the under-construction Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Corridor. 

Thackeray also said that the government would look at the feasibility of linking Aurangabad and Marathwada to the bullet train route.

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Maharashtra
India News
Uddhav Thackeray
Marathwada
Marathwada region

Related videos

What's Brewing

Microsoft goes password-free: Here are ways to log in

Microsoft goes password-free: Here are ways to log in

Five players to watch as IPL rivalries are revived

Five players to watch as IPL rivalries are revived

Happy Birthday Modi: Here are some of his rare photos

Happy Birthday Modi: Here are some of his rare photos

Modi turns 71: 10 key decisions that redefined India

Modi turns 71: 10 key decisions that redefined India

Assam to burn nearly 2,500 rhino horns to bust myths

Assam to burn nearly 2,500 rhino horns to bust myths

Battle for digital privacy is reshaping the internet

Battle for digital privacy is reshaping the internet

 