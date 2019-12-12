CM Uddhav visits family deity, Shivaji's birth place

As he completed 15 days in office, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray visited the family deity of Ekvira Devi and the birthplace of legendary Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Pune district.

Thackeray was accompanied by his wife Rashmi and son Aaditya, an MLA from Worli.

The Thackeray family flew to the hill station of Lonavla, took darshans of Ekvira Devi and performed puja.

Thereafter, he visited the Shivneri Fort in Junnar and paid tributes to Shivaji Maharaj and his mother Rajmata Jijau. Shivneri is the birthplace of Shivaji Maharaj.