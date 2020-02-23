Communal clash breaks out in Gujarat's Anand district, over a dozen injured as houses, vehicles set on fire

Over a dozen person were injured and more than 30 houses were burnt in a communal clash erupted in Khambhat town of Anand district, about 90 km from Ahmedabad city, on Sunday.

Police said that one person, who was injured during the stone pelting, died later. Police said that they are not sure whether he died due to the same injury or any other reason as postmortem report is awaited.

Police said that they have rounded up 46 persons who are being probed for their roles.

According to District Superintendent of Police, Kheda, Divya Mishra who is in-charge of Anand district said, "15 to 16 persons sustained injuries in the clash and were hospitalised and many of them were discharged after treatment."

A large number of police force including the district SP is deployed in security in Ahmedabad for "Namaste Trump" event.

"Situation is under control and additional security forces including Rapid Action Force, State Reserve Police Force have been deployed in the area," Mishra told DH.

The rioters burnt at least 30 houses and seven to eight vehicles during the clash. The police had to resort to baton charge and lobbed tear gas shells to disperse the rioters.

The exact reason behind the clash is yet not know but sources said that Akbarpura of Khambhat has a history of communal violence. Most of the residents are involved in the kite-making business and are associated with each other in the business.