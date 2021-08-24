Congress-NCP condemn Narayan Rane's 'slap' slur against CM Thackeray

The Sharad Pawar-led NCP and Congress have condemned the statement of Union MSMEs Minister and Rajya Sabha member Narayan Rane against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The NCP and Congress are alliance partners of Shiv Sena in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

Also read: BJP claims threat to Rane's life, Sena minister says he needs shock treatment

Pawar, himself, however, has refused to comment on the developments.

NCP chief spokesperson and state’s Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik said that the statement of Rane was unfortunate. “This is the kind of statement against a Chief Minister,” he wondered.

“The BJP is trying to pursue politics in Maharashtra akin to what they did in West Bengal... this is unfortunate,” said Malik.

State Congress general secretary and spokesperson Sachin Sawant said the statement of Rane shows the desperation of the BJP.

“They have tried everything and failed. The MVA government remains stable,” Sawant said, adding that they also had been in opposition, however, never used such language against then Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

