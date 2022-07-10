Congress removes Michael Lobo as Leader of Opposition in Goa

Goa Cong removes Michael Lobo as Leader of Opposition

  • Jul 10 2022, 21:37 ist
  • updated: Jul 10 2022, 21:37 ist
Goa Leader of Opposition Michael Lobo. Credit: DH File Photo

Congress on Sunday removed Michael Lobo from the post of Leader of Opposition in the Goa Assembly, Party's Goa desk in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao informed.

"Goa Congress leader Michael Lobo and former CM Digamber Kamat were hatching conspiracy against party by hobnobbing with BJP; Cong to act against them," said Dinesh Gundu Rao.

More to follow...

