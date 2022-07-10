Congress removes Michael Lobo as Leader of Opposition in Goa

Congress on Sunday removed Michael Lobo from the post of Leader of Opposition in the Goa Assembly, Party's Goa desk in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao informed.

"Goa Congress leader Michael Lobo and former CM Digamber Kamat were hatching conspiracy against party by hobnobbing with BJP; Cong to act against them," said Dinesh Gundu Rao.

