Cong's Nana Patole accepts invitation to visit Ayodhya

Congress’s Nana Patole accepts invitation to visit Ayodhya

Patole is said to have accepted the invitation

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • May 09 2022, 21:02 ist
  • updated: May 09 2022, 21:03 ist

Amidst talks of an upcoming visit to Ayodhya by Raj Thackeray and Aditya Thackeray, Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole has been invited to the temple town.

Patole is said to have accepted the invitation.

Mahant Brijmohan Das, Head of Dashrath Gadi in Ayodhya, along with other saints and spiritual leaders met Patole at Congress’s state headquarters in Dadar Tilak Bhavan and extended a formal invitation to Ayodhya.

“Mahant Brijmohan Das was received with full courtesies. He invited Patole to visit Ayodhya and pray at the temple of Prabhu Shri Ramchandra. On his part, Patole thanked the delegation (and) accepted the invite,” state a brief statement from the MPCC.

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Nana Patole
Maharashtra
India News
Ayodhya

What's Brewing

Clash in MP wedding over groom's 'sherwani'

Clash in MP wedding over groom's 'sherwani'

For Mercedes, no illusions after Miami disappointment

For Mercedes, no illusions after Miami disappointment

VR ‘reminiscence therapy’ lets seniors relive the past

VR ‘reminiscence therapy’ lets seniors relive the past

'Idli Patti' elated as Anand Mahindra gifts her house

'Idli Patti' elated as Anand Mahindra gifts her house

Do you feel sick before your period? Here's why

Do you feel sick before your period? Here's why

What a serosurvey can – and can’t – tell you

What a serosurvey can – and can’t – tell you

 