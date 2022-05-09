Congress’s Nana Patole accepts invitation to visit Ayodhya

Amidst talks of an upcoming visit to Ayodhya by Raj Thackeray and Aditya Thackeray, Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole has been invited to the temple town.

Patole is said to have accepted the invitation.

Mahant Brijmohan Das, Head of Dashrath Gadi in Ayodhya, along with other saints and spiritual leaders met Patole at Congress’s state headquarters in Dadar Tilak Bhavan and extended a formal invitation to Ayodhya.

“Mahant Brijmohan Das was received with full courtesies. He invited Patole to visit Ayodhya and pray at the temple of Prabhu Shri Ramchandra. On his part, Patole thanked the delegation (and) accepted the invite,” state a brief statement from the MPCC.