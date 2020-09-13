Conspiracy to malign Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray

Facing flak from detractors on both political and coronavirus front, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said a conspiracy is afoot to malign Maharashtra.

"Whatever political storms come, I will face... I will fight coronavirus too," Thackeray said in a televised public address.

A day after Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra crossed the 10-lakh mark, Thackeray said his government has done effective work to tackle the pandemic.

Speaking in the backdrop of political criticism over demolition of actress Kangana Ranaut's bungalow in Mumbai and the way his government handled the Sushant Singh Rajpit death case, Thackeray assured people that he would fight the political crisis too.

"I will have to remove the mask of Chief Minister to respond to politics. I don't speak doesn't mean I don't have answers," Thackeray said.