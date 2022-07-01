Controversial IPS officer Param Bir Singh retires

Controversial IPS officer Param Bir Singh, who had put the erstwhile Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in trouble, retired on June 30.

Singh (58), an officer of the 1988-batch, hung up his boots while under suspension.

Singh had made a series of allegations against then Home Minister Anil Deshmukh putting the erstwhile Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in trouble during March-April, 2021.

Deshmukh (72), a senior NCP leader, who is close to NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, is currently in jail after his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and then by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Singh had made the allegations after he was shunted out as Mumbai Police Commissioner and made the Commandant General of Home Guards after the planting of a gelatine sticks-laden Scorpio near Antilia, the Carmichael Road residence of Reliance Industries Ltd Chairman Mukesh Ambani and the murder of the Thane-based owner of the SUV Mansukh Hiren.

The now dismissed Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze, who then was heading the Central Intelligence Unit of Crime Branch-CID, was arrested in the case.

During that time, Singh has alleged that Deshmukh had fixed a collection target of Rs 100 crore per month for Vaze.

He was placed under suspension and action was initiated under Section 8 of the All India Services (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, 1969.

Couple of weeks before retirement, Singh moved an application before the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for revocation of suspension.

In the past, he had served several key appointments as Thane Police Commissioner and Additional Director General of Police (Law & Order).