Coronavirus: 100 Gujarati medical students stuck in China

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Monday sought help from External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for the safety and return of about 100 students from the state who are reported to have been stuck in China in view of the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

The chief minister's office stated that Rupani spoke to Jaishankar over the phone and sought help in bringing 100 Gujarati origin students, mostly studying medical, back home along with other Indians who are also stuck in China.

One Shashi Kumar Jaiman, a resident of Vadodara, tweeted that his daughter Shreya, who is studying at Hubei University, is stuck along with over 100 students who are from Gujarat. He said that there are over 200 students from other parts of the country who are also stuck due to the virus outbreak.

"Vijay Rupani has spoken with the external affairs minister S Jaishankar over phone and requested to extend all possible help to the all the 300 students in getting back home safely," a statement released by the government said.

Meanwhile, Jaishankar is slated to come to Narmada district on Tuesday to inaugurate many development works in the district. The minister is Rajya Sabha member from Gujarat. BJP leaders said that Jaishankar has been given the responsibility of developing Narmada, one of the most backward districts in the state.