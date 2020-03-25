Coronavirus: 38 COVID-19 cases in Gujarat; over 1 crore tracked under surveillance programme

The number of COVID-19 cases in Gujarat has gone up to 38 as three more people tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday, a health department official said.

Under the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme, the state government has so far covered 1,60,62,000 peoplein urban and rural areas of the state where cases of coronavirus and severe acute respiratory infection have been found, principal secretary (health) Jayanti Ravi told reporters.

On Wednesday morning, one new case each was reported from Ahmedabad, Surat and Vadodara, she said.

Out of the three new cases, one patient has history of travel to Dubai, while the two others are cases of local transmission of the viral infection, she said.

With this, total number of cases in Ahmedabad stands at 14, Surat and Vadodara seven each, Gandhinagar-six, Rajkot -three and Kutch -one.

Ravi said the state health departmenthas conducted surveillance and tracking of over one crore people in the wake of coronavirus, and the entire state population will be covered under the programme.

The government has also registered FIRs against 147 people forviolating the quarantine protocol.

The official said 15,468 people ith foreign travel history have been tracked on the basis of data provided by thecentral government, and more are being tracked and quarantined.

As many as 20,688 people are under quarantine in the state, including 20,220 people in home quarantine, 430 in government quarantine facilities, and 38 in private facilities, she said.