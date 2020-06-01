Coronavirus: Confusion over status of community transmission in Goa

Confusion reigned in Goa over whether the state had recorded its first instance of community transmission of coronavirus in the state, with Health Minister Vishwajit Rane insisting it was the case, even as State Health Secretary Nila Mohanan late on Monday, denied triggering of community transmission.

Earlier in the day, Rane while speaking to reporters had confirmed that five persons of a family had been diagnosed as positive for COVID-19 along with their family doctor and had said that the area where the family lived in South Goa's Vasco da Gama town would be declared a containment zone.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

"Today for the first time symptomatic patient came to our hospital and was positive. His confirmatory test and that of his wife was also positive. Out of their three children, two tested positive so did his daughter-in-law. Their family doctor also tested positive," Rane said, adding that the head of the family had travelled outside the state on business and could have returned with the infection.

"There is local transmission in Goa," Rane said.

Hours later, state Health Secretary Nila Mohanan painted a different picture of the incident.

The official said, that only two persons from the family had tested positive and that there were no grounds to say that community transmission had begun in the state.

"We have two more confirmed cases today. These are two residents members of a family from Mangor Hill in Vasco. They have confirmed positive in our RT-PCR test as well, so we are now doing very concentrated contact tracing and taking all efforts to see what are the links and what are the possible contacts that is being done by the health department," Mohanan said at a press conference held at the Chief Minister's official residence in Panaji.

When asked whether the fresh batch of cases indicated the beginning of community transmission in the state, the official said: "Not at all, we are still doing contact tracing. All that is going on, so it would be very premature at this stage".

With the reporting of two new positive cases, Goa currently has 29 active coronavirus cases.