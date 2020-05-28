Coronavirus Lockdown: 1,958 stranded Gujarat residents return home from abroad

1,958 stranded Gujarat residents return home

More than 1,900 residents of Gujarat stranded abroad due to worldwide travel curbs have been brought home so far in special flights started under the central government's 'Vande Bharat' mission.

Between May 12 and 27, as many as 1,958 natives of Gujarat, who were stranded overseas due to the coronavirus- induced lockdown, were brought back from 11 countries under the Vande Bharat mission, said a state government release on Wednesday.

On May 12, the first batch of 135 Gujaratis were brought back in a special flight from the UAE. It was followed by flights from the US, Singapore, Canada and the Philippines, among other countries, it said.

In the second phase of the mega mission, another 1,869 people from Gujarat will be brought back between May 29 and June 9, the release said.

These stranded people will be brought back mainly from the UK, the USA and some Gulf countries, the release added.

