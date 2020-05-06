Coronavirus: Mega-hospital coming up in Mumbai 

A 1,000-bed makeshift mega-hospital is coming up in Mumbai's posh office hub of Bandra-Kurla Complex along the lines of Wuhan in China.

Mumbai, the financial powerhouse of India, is the worst-affected city with nearly 10,000 COVID-19 cases.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) hospital is building the hospital at a huge ground in the BKC.

The hospital, whose construction started on April 28, is expected to be ready in a fortnight's time. The ground where it is coming up is a big place used for exhibition, political rallies and mega-events.

On Tuesday evening, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray visited the site.

Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde is overseeing the process. "The 1,000-bed hospital is coming up on the lines of the hospital in Wuhan," said Shinde.

Metropolitan Commissioner RA Rajeev is also overseeing the process.

The hospital will have 1,000 beds to treat non-critical COVID-19 patients.

On 28 April, when the work started, MMRDA tweeted: ".... started construction of 1,000-bed quarantine and isolation facility for COVID-19 at BKC exhibition ground. It adds additional facility up to 5,000 beds if there is a requirement in future."

A few days ago, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh also visited the site and inspected the work.

Once ready, the MMRDA will hand over the facility to the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The hospital will have oxygen facilities, pathological laboratory, laundry, cabins for doctors and nurses - and would be like any other modern hospital.

The Jupiter Hospital, Thane, as a part of its CSR activity will provide the design and technical guidance for the construction of this hospital, while, MMRDA will bear the cost of constructing the hospital.

Safety and cleanliness will be on utmost priority with sewage and bio-degradable waste disposable systems in place.

"The hospital will be fully equipped with the resources and staff necessary for the treatment of non-critical COVID-19 patients. MMRDA stands firm with the state in this crucial fight against COVID-19," said Rajeev.