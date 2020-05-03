Coronavirus: Mumbai metropolitan region continues to be concern area

Nearly two months of fighting COVID-19, the Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR) continues to be the biggest concern area of India.

With close to 350 deaths and 10,000 positive cases, Mumbai and its suburban areas contribute to the maximum cases of the deadly viral pandemic in the country.

The MMR comprises of three districts of Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburban and Thane and parts of Palghar and Raigad districts. The MMR is spread across 6,355 sq kms, around 2 per cent of India's geographical area of 32,87,266 sq km.

The MMR is one of the congested places and has a population density of 4,764 persons/sq km. The MMR has nine municipal corporations of Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan-Dombivli, Panvel, Vasai-Virar, Mira-Bhayender, Bhiwandi-Nizampur and Ulhasnagar.

Besides, it has nine municipal councils of Ambernath, Badlapur, Uran, Alibaug, Pen, Matheran, Karjat, Khopoli and Palghar. Till Saturday evening, the MMR has registered 9,709 cases and 348 deaths.

Of these, the nine municipal corporations including Mumbai account for 9,581 cases and 344 deaths. In Mumbai's Dharavi area, there are 500-odd COVID-19 cases. On the other hand, the nine municipal councils, zilla parishad and gram panchayat areas account for 128 cases and 4 deaths.

"Mumbai-MMR by and large is a congested area. There is a huge movement of people. The chances of spread of any disease is very high," said Dr Suhas Pingle, chairman, action committee, Indian Medical Association, Maharashtra State.

Veteran analyst Ajit Joshi said Mumbai-MMR is the origin point of Central Railway, Western Railway and Konkan Railway and have several bus depots. It also houses the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

On the large number of cases, a senior government official said that one also needs to take a view of the large number of tests.