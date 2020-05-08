Coronavirus: Over 98,000 cases of lockdown violations registered in Maharashtra

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Friday said as many as 98,774 cases were registered and 19,082 persons were arrested for violating prohibitory orders during the COVID-19 lockdown in the state.

Follow latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

At least 98,774 offences were registered under section 188 (disobeying an order passed by a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code, the minister said.

As many as 557 police personnel, including 62 officers, had tested positive for coronavirus in the state, he said.

Nearly 190 incidents of assault on police personnel were reported at various police stations in the state, while 686 persons were arrested in these cases, he said.

The police department had issued over 3 lakh passes to people working for emergency services during the lockdown, Deshmukh said, while urging citizens to cooperate with health workers and the police in the fight against COVID-19.

The authorities had quarantined 2,26,236 persons in the state and 653 were nabbed for violating quarantine norms, he said.

A total of 86,246 calls were made to the police helpline 100 during the lockdown, the minister said.

At least 1,286 offences of illegal transport were registered, while 55,148 vehicles were seized for violating the lockdown, he said.

The police had collected fines to the tune of over Rs 3.66 crore for various offences ever since the lockdown was imposed prohibitory orders came into force in March.

The state government had set up 4,729 relief camps, where 4,28,734 migrants, labourers and needy were housed, he added.