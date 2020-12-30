Coronavirus restrictions in Maharashtra extended till January 31

Amid tense moments over the new coronavirus strain and the threat of a second Covid-19 wave, the Uddhav Thackeray-government in Maharashtra has decided to extend lockdown measures into the new year.

The measures would be in force till January 31, 2021, according to state’s chief secretary Sanjay Kumar.

However, as part of Mission Begin Again, restarting of activities and some services will continue in a phased manner.

Besides, the seven-hour night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am will continue till 5 January, 2021, in all 27 municipal towns including Mumbai and as per need in other areas based on the assessment of district collectors.

Maharashtra accounts for the highest number of Covid-19 cases and deaths in India.