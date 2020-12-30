Covid-19 restrictions in Maharashtra till Jan 31

Coronavirus restrictions in Maharashtra extended till January 31

The seven-hour night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am will continue till 5 January, 2021

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Dec 30 2020, 13:05 ist
  • updated: Dec 30 2020, 13:12 ist
Passengers undergo thermal screening, amid coronavirus pandemic, at Bandra Terminus Railway Station in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo

Amid tense moments over the new coronavirus strain and the threat of a second Covid-19 wave, the Uddhav Thackeray-government in Maharashtra has decided to extend lockdown measures into the new year.

The measures would be in force till January 31, 2021, according to state’s chief secretary Sanjay Kumar.

Follow DH's coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic here

However, as part of Mission Begin Again, restarting of activities and some services will continue in a phased manner.

Besides, the seven-hour night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am will continue till 5 January, 2021, in all 27 municipal towns including Mumbai and as per need in other areas based on the assessment of district collectors.

Maharashtra accounts for the highest number of Covid-19 cases and deaths in India.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Maharashtra
Mumbai
Coronavirus lockdown

What's Brewing

Kollywood box office 2020: Rajinikanth disappoints

Kollywood box office 2020: Rajinikanth disappoints

Turning back to older pages: Britain joins Europe

Turning back to older pages: Britain joins Europe

2020 in Pics: Unforgiving virus, exodus of migrants

2020 in Pics: Unforgiving virus, exodus of migrants

Review: Xiaomi Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition

Review: Xiaomi Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition

‘Covidiot’, ‘dalgona’ among words B'luru learnt

‘Covidiot’, ‘dalgona’ among words B'luru learnt

Anxiety marks year-end plans

Anxiety marks year-end plans

DH Toon | Rajinikanth says 'no to party politics'

DH Toon | Rajinikanth says 'no to party politics'

'50% people to ring in 2021 at home, order food online'

'50% people to ring in 2021 at home, order food online'

 