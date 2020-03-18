Coronavirus: Sabarmati Ashram to be shut for visitors

Mahatma Gandhi founded Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad will be closed for visitors from Thursday till March 29 given the rising threat from Coronavirus, keeping in line with the state government's decision of shutting down of schools, colleges and other public places by the end of this month.

"To control the spread of COVID-19, a global pandemic declared by World Health Organisation (WHO), and to ensure the safety of citizens, Gandhi Ashram will remain closed for visitors from March 19 to March 29," Atul Pandya, director of the Ashram, said in a press release.

When contacted, one of the trustees of Ashram Kartikeya Sarabhai said, "This is probably for the first time that the Ashram has been closed for visitors. However, the staff and work on conservation, archives, communications etc will remain functional."

Earlier on Tuesday, Gujarat government closed "Statue of Unity" in Narmada district for visitors till March 25. The officials said that in the past couple of week, the number of visitors had already declined by 60% due to rising concern over the spread of the virus, the government decided to shut it. It is the first time that the site has been closed since its opening in 2018.