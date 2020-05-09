Coronavirus: Sion Hospital dean transferred

Coronavirus: Sion Hospital dean transferred days after video of COVID-19 patients lying next to dead bodies surfaced

Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • May 09 2020, 15:06 ist
Representative image. (Credit: iStock Photo)

Days after a video COVID-19 patients lying in beds next to half a dozen wrapped dead bodies in the Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital at Sion, Mumbai, surfaced, its Dean Dr Pramod Ingle has been transferred.

The shunting out of Dr Ingle comes a day after the Maharashtra government abruptly transferred BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation's Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi as Additional Chief Secretary of Urban Development Department.

Dr Ramesh Bharmal, former Dean of BYL Nair Hospital, is taking over as the chief of Sion Hospital, one of the biggest civic-run hospital.

Following a massive furore over the macabre video expose carried out by BJP MLA Nitesh Rane, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar had visited the hospital and ordered a probe into the lapses.

