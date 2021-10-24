Corruption allegation against NCB top cop reaches DG

Corruption allegation against NCB top cop Wankhede reaches DG Pradhan

Wankhede has categorically denied the allegations vis-a-vis the statement of Prabhakar Sail, a witness in the case involving Aryan Khan

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Oct 24 2021, 17:18 ist
  • updated: Oct 24 2021, 17:19 ist

The allegations of wrongdoings and corruption involving NCB’s Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede has reached the table of the federal agency’s Director-General SN Pradhan. 

According to NCB’s Mumbai-based Deputy Director-General Mutha Ashok Jain, Wankhede has categorically denied the allegations vis-a-vis the statement of Prabhakar Sail, a witness in the case involving Aryan Khan.

Also Read | Cruise drugs case: Witness makes bribery allegations against NCB's Sameer Wankhede

“As some of the contents of the affidavit relate to vigilance matters, I am hereby forwarding the affidavit to DG, NCB and requesting him for further necessary action,” Jain said in a statement.

According to him, the affidavit has come to his notice through social media and Prabhakar has given details of his movements and activities of October 2, the day when the crime was registered.

“As he is a witness in the case and the case is before the court and sub-judice, he needs to submit it before the court and not social media if he has anything to say.  In addition, there are certain vigilance related allegations against certain persons in the affidavit which are based on overhearing by Prabhakar,” he said.

India News
Aryan Khan
Drugs
Narcotics Control Bureau

