COVID-19: 58 lakh houses surveyed in Mumbai

In a big achievement, the Mumbai civic body has surveyed over 58 lakh houses in India's financial capital - as part of a preventive measure to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Mumbai has so far reported around 25,000 cases and over 850 deaths.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), in all its 24 wards, is conducting surveys with the help of community health workers (CHWs) and local volunteers.

A population of nearly six to seven lakh is being covered through 1,000-plus strong teams.

The suspects are being referred to dispensaries and COVID Care Centres (CCC-1) and the survey is repeated once all the houses allotted are completed, BMC officials said.

So far 58,14,340 houses have been surveyed, 7,477 influenza-like illnesses (ILI) have been referred. As many as 52,798 high-risk contacts of patients from slum areas are also identified, of which 36,167 were sent for institution quarantine.

The officials added that a special survey is also carried out for senior citizens and SpO2 (oxygen saturation) levels are measured. Around 1,68,678 senior citizens were screened of which 1,279 senior citizens were found to have low SpO2 levels below 95 and were referred to nearby hospitals and dispensaries.