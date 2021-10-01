50% attendance limit at places of worship in Mumbai  

Covid-19: Attendance limit at Mumbai's places of worship capped at 50% capacity

Full compliance of Covid-19 preventive measures will be necessary, the BMC stated

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Oct 01 2021, 21:06 ist
  • updated: Oct 01 2021, 21:08 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

The civic body in Mumbai on Friday issued an order capping the number of visitors to places of worship to 50 per cent of total capacity.

It said that barring the point about places of worship, all other guidelines issued on September 24 by the Maharashtra government under its 'break the chain' initiative to rein in the Covid-19 pandemic will be applicable in the metropolis as has been laid down.

"The number of religious attendees will be limited to 50 per cent of the total capacity of those places of worship.

Full compliance of Covid-19 preventive measures will be necessary," the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation order said. It said all Covid-19 norms like social distancing and wearing of masks must be adhered to while visiting places of worship and stringent action would be taken against violators.

The state government had, earlier, announced that places of worship would open from October 7 but had given local authorities, like collectors and civic chiefs, the right to decide on the attendance limit at such venues based on factors like size, ventilation etc.

Covid-19
BMC
Coronavirus
places of worship
Mumbai
Maharashtra

