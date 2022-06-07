Covid-19 cases continue to soar in Maharashtra

In Mumbai, single-day cases crossed the 1,000-mark with 1,242 cases being reported

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose
  Jun 07 2022, 19:57 ist
  • updated: Jun 07 2022, 19:57 ist

The Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra continued to soar pushing up the active cases to 8,000-plus on Tuesday even as a patient from Pune was found to be positive with B.A.5 variant. 

According to the latest report of Whole Genomic Sequencing from BJ Medical College, Pune, a 31-year-old woman from Pune was found positive for B.A.5 variant. The woman was  asymptomatic and recovered in home isolation.

Last month, four patients of B.A.4 variants and three patients of B.A.5 variants were found in Pune.

During the day, the state reported 1,881 cases and zero deaths taking the progressive total to 78,96,114, with no change in the death toll at 1,47,866. 

The active cases in the state now stands at 8,432, according to the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme of the Public Health Department. 

In Mumbai, single-day cases crossed the 1,000-mark with 1,242 cases being reported, while the same for the Mumbai metropolitan region was 1,690.

With 1,800-plus cases, the state has gone back to the figures of the second fortnight of February when the third wave had hit the state.

