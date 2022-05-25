Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra shoot up to 470

The Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra shot up to 470 on Wednesday, with the active cases in the state crossing the 2,000-mark.

With zero deaths, the state's coronavirus toll is at 1,47,857 and the total cases stand at 78,83,818.

According to the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme of the Public Health Department, the active cases in the state stand at 2,175.

A bulk of the 470 cases were reported from Mumbai, which registered 295 cases while the same for the entire Mumbai metropolitan region was 372. Pune city and district combined reported 68 cases.

The recovery rate in Mumbai was around 98 per cent.

It may be recalled that Maharashtra reported an average of 450 to 550 cases per day during the first week of March during the third wave of the pandemic.