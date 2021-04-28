Covid-19 lockdown in Goa: What's allowed and what's not

Covid-19 lockdown in Goa: What's allowed and what's not

Sawant earlier opposed the lockdown citing economic fallout. Credit: AFP File Photo

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced a stringent four-day lockdown in Goa beginning 7 pm on April 29 to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Sawant, who opposed the lockdown earlier citing economic fallout, said the essential and emergency services will be allowed and casinos, pubs, and bars will remain closed till May 3 morning. 

Here's a look at what's allowed and what's not during the lockdown:

Will those in essential services be allowed to move unrestricted?

Yes. CM Sawant said that essential services and industries are allowed to operate during the lockdown. Those engaged in essential services will be exempt.

Will Public transport be available?

Public transport will remain shut for people. 

Will markets be open?

Weekly markets will not be allowed during the lockdown. 

Will casinos, eateries, pubs remain open?

No. Pubs, eateries, bars, and casinos will remain closed.

Can I travel to Goa?

The state borders will remain open for only essential service transportation.

Can I get vaccinated during the lockdown?

Covid-19 vaccination centres will remain open and people can be inoculated after booking.

Sawant further said detailed guidelines on the lockdown will be issued later in the day.

More to follow...

