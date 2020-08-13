Covid-19: Maharashtra sees record 413 deaths in 24 hrs

A record 24-hour total of 413 deaths of Covid-19 patients was reported in Maharashtra on Thursday. This is for the first time that a day's toll has crossed 400.

On Thursday, 413 deaths were reported in 24 hours taking the toll to 19,063.

As far as the fresh Covid-19 cases are concerned, the total stands at 5,60,126 with the addition of 11,813 new cases.

As many as 9,115 patients were discharged, taking the total to 3,90,958 recoveries in the state.

The case fatality rate in the state: 3.4 per cent. Out of 29,76,090 laboratory samples, 5,60,126 have been tested positive (18.82%) for Covid-19 until Thursday.

Currently 10,25,660 people are under home quarantine and 36,450 people are in institutional quarantine.

