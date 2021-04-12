Covid-19 patients get oxygen in chairs at Maharashtra hospital: Report

Covid patients get oxygen in chairs at hospital: Report

Meanwhile, the central teams visiting Maharashtra had also reported multiple loopholes

DH Web Desk
  • Apr 12 2021, 14:14 ist
  • updated: Apr 12 2021, 14:27 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

As Maharashtra's healthcare system grapples with the unpreceded surge in coronavirus cases, with the state reporting record single-day cases, Covid-19 patients are getting treated in wheelchairs in a district hospital in Osmanabad.

The second wave of the pandemic has begun to overwhelm healthcare systems across states. According to the video shared by witnesses and NDTV, patients are seen getting their oxygen fix on wheelchairs, an NDTV report showed

Also read: Covid-19 overwhelms healthcare system in Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh

From the video clip, it appears that the Osmanabad district hospital may have run out of beds which is why patients were made to sit on chairs and begin their oxygen supply.

DH could not independently verify the video.

Meanwhile, central teams visiting Maharashtra had also reported multiple loopholes ranging from lack of oxygen and ambulance services to poor perimeter control in the containment zones that the state administrations need to plug.

Occupancy rates of available hospital bed capacity were reported as "very high" in Ahmednagar, Aurangabad, Nagpur and Nandurbar while medical oxygen supply was found to be an issue in Osmanabad, Pune and two other districts.

(With agency inputs)

Maharashtra
Mumbai
COVID-19
Coronavirus

