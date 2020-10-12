Covid-19 sees a dip in Maharashtra as state reports less than 8,000 new cases

In what comes as a spell of good news, Maharashtra's Covid-19 cases and deaths seems to be dropping.

On Monday, the state reported 7,089 cases and 165 deaths.

This has taken the state's progressive total to 15,35,315 and total 40,514 deaths.

On the previous Monday (5 October) the state reported 10,244 cases and 263 deaths, while a week before that (28 September), the figures were 11,921 and 180, respectively.

Meanwhile, on Monday, 15,656 patients were discharged, taking the total to 12,81,896.

The recovery rate in the state is 83.49 per cent.

The case fatality rate in the state: 2.64 per cent.

Out of 76,97,906 laboratory samples, 15,35,315 have been tested positive (19.94%) for Covid-19 till date.

Currently 23,23,791 people are in home quarantine and 25,951 people are in institutional quarantine.