Covid-19 tally in Maharashtra's Golden Triangle set to cross 10 lakh

The Covid-19 progressive cases in the Golden Triangle of Mumbai, Pune and Nashik is set to cross the 10-lakh mark.

The area comprises seven districts of Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburban, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Pune and Nashik – of the total 36 districts in Maharashtra.

On Tuesday morning, the total progressive state in the state stood at 16,01,365 and deaths 42,240.

The figures for Golden Triangle stood at 9,69,092 and deaths 31,930, according to figures compiled from the Public Health Department and Medical Education and Drugs Department.

The Golden Triangle accounts for more than 60 per cent of Maharashtra's tally of total progressive cases.

The region, which is bigger than some smaller states, has 13 municipal corporations and two metropolitan regions of Mumbai and Pune.

“The Mumbai-Pune-Nashik is a highly industrialised belt. A lot of business houses are there. It is densely populated and there is extensive traffic movement on a daily basis in these districts,” said Dr Suhas Pingle, chairman, Action Committee, IMA-Maharashtra.

In Mumbai, the progressive cases are 2,43,169 and 9,189 deaths.

As far as the MMR cases are concerned, the total cases are 5,55,786 and 17,331 deaths.

As of now, the total train services on Central Railway (CR) and Western Railway (WR) in the MMR is around 1,500 and is being scaled up.

According to Dr IS Gilada, an infectious diseases specialist and a leading HIV/AIDS consultant, the peak seems to be over, and now everything depends on the proper use of masks and physical distancing. “We are in the midst of the festive season and the number of train services is being increased,” he said, adding that precautions should be the order of the day.

Meanwhile, the number of people sent to home quarantine for Corona increased - from 24,12,921 to 24,14,577 now - while the number of those in institutional quarantine went down from 23,384 to 23,285.

The total number of tests has crossed 80 lakh, according to government data.

The Mumbai Metro train services too have started and more than 10,000 to 13,000 persons are expected to use it on a daily basis.

The gyms and fitness centres are set to open from October 25, however, the government has so far not allowed places of worship to reopen.