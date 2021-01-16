Covid-19 vaccination drive begins in Maharashtra

Covid-19 vaccination drive begins in Maharashtra

The inoculation drive is taking place at 285 centres in Maharashtra where 100 healthcare workers will be administered the shots in a day

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jan 16 2021, 12:08 ist
  • updated: Jan 16 2021, 12:10 ist

The Covid-19 vaccination drive began in Maharashtra on Saturday along with the rest of the country.

Dr Ranjit Mankeshwar, Dean, JJ Hospital, in Mumbai and Dr Padmaja Saraf were among the first beneficiaries to receive the vaccine shots in Mumbai and at Jalna civil hospital, respectively.

The inoculation drive is taking place at 285 centres in Maharashtra where 100 healthcare workers will be administered the shots in a day, and cover 28,500 workers, an official said.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

The state has received 9.63 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine and 20,000 doses of Covaxin vaccine, which have been distributed to all the districts.

At JJ Hospital in Mumbai, a doctor didn't take the vaccine dose as had developed some allergy in his eyes on Saturday, which is not related to inoculation, doctors said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Maharashtra
Coronavirus vaccine
Uddhav Thackeray

What's Brewing

Travel industry pitches in on fighting Covid-19

Travel industry pitches in on fighting Covid-19

In Pics | New Delhi's swanky new railway station

In Pics | New Delhi's swanky new railway station

Tiger's bumper bite at Bannerghatta goes viral

Tiger's bumper bite at Bannerghatta goes viral

Are young actors overthrowing Bollywood’s Top Six?

Are young actors overthrowing Bollywood’s Top Six?

 