Covid cases rise in Dharavi

In what comes as a matter of concern, the Covid-19 cases in Asia’s biggest slum cluster of Dharavi in Mumbai has shown a rise in number, prompting the Mumbai civic body and police to step up surveillance.

On Friday, Dharavi reported 34 cases - taking the total number of active cases to 95, according to the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The progressive total of Dharavi since March, 2020 outbreak of Covid-19, now stands at 7,273.

In fact, on December 20, Dharavi reported zero cases.

Over the last three days - December 28 (2 cases), December 29 (17 cases), December 30 (20 cases) and December 31 (34 cases).

The situation in Dharavi is being monitored closely.

Spread over 2.1 sq kms, Dharavi – between Central and Western suburban railway lines of Mumbai - has around 7 to 10 lakh people staying and working here. However, several of them have migrated back to their hometowns – because of the pandemic - waiting for businesses to start in full swing.

The first Covid-19 positive case and death from Dharavi was reported on April 1, 2020, when a 56-year-old man died.

During the first wave, the highest number of cases was reported on May 3, 2020, when 94 cases were recorded on that day, while in the second wave, the highest number of cases was recorded on April 9, 2021, when 99 cases were found.

Throughout April-May, 2020, the cases zoomed but then it was brought down in June-July. In Dharavi, the BMC had adopted the 4Ts strategy - Tracing-Tracking-Testing-Treating as part of the ‘Chase the Virus’ initiative to break the cycle.

The Dharavai-model of Covid combat strategy has been appreciated worldwide, including by the WHO.