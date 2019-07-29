Cow enters IIT Bombay classroom 'without cracking JEE'

In a shocker, a stray cow entered into one of the classrooms of the Indian Institute of Technolgy-Bombay at Powai in Mumbai.

The incident was reported on Sunday and a clip of the incident purportedly shot by a student has gone viral on the social media. Just last fortnight, a student was badly injured after a pair of bulls attacked him in the IIT-B campus.

Students in a first-floor lecture hall were stunned and shocked to see the cow inside the classroom. Some of the students tried to shoo her away, but she went on her own - in the route of her choice.

It may be recalled that in the past, several times, leopard had been spotted inside the IIT campus. These leopards generally stray out from the Sanjay Gandhi National Park via Aarey Milk Colony.