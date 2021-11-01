Malik alleges link between Fadnavis and drug peddler

Cruise case extortion claims: Nawab Malik alleges link between Devendra Fadnavis and drug peddler

Malik alleged that IRS officer Sameer Wankhede was brought in the federal anti-drug agency at the behest of Fadnavis

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Nov 01 2021, 10:24 ist
  • updated: Nov 01 2021, 11:31 ist
Minority Affairs Minister of Maharashtra Nawab Malik. Credit: PTI File Photo

Continuing his barrage of allegations, Maharashtra’s minority affairs minister and state NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik on Monday tweeted a photo of the leader of Opposition in Assembly Devendra Fadnavis along with an alleged drug peddler Jaideep Rana.

Malik alleged that IRS officer Sameer Wankhede was brought in the federal anti-drug agency at the behest of Fadnavis. 

Rejecting Malik's claims, Fadnavis said that he will the proof of the latter's underworld connection to NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

Also read: Nawab Malik claims Wankhede warned him of 'dire consequences'

He also shared a photo of Rana with Fadnavis’s banker-wife Amruta Fadnavis.

“It is a publicity stunt,” the leader of Opposition in Council Pravin Darekar said.

“Malik is making personal attacks,” the Leader of Opposition said, adding that there is no truth in the statements of the minister.

