Cruise case extortion claims: Nawab Malik alleges link between Devendra Fadnavis and drug peddler

Continuing his barrage of allegations, Maharashtra’s minority affairs minister and state NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik on Monday tweeted a photo of the leader of Opposition in Assembly Devendra Fadnavis along with an alleged drug peddler Jaideep Rana.

Malik alleged that IRS officer Sameer Wankhede was brought in the federal anti-drug agency at the behest of Fadnavis.

Rejecting Malik's claims, Fadnavis said that he will the proof of the latter's underworld connection to NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

He also shared a photo of Rana with Fadnavis’s banker-wife Amruta Fadnavis.

Photograph of Jaideep Rana with Ex Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis pic.twitter.com/Sxo1diTalX — Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) November 1, 2021

“It is a publicity stunt,” the leader of Opposition in Council Pravin Darekar said.

चलो आज BJP और ड्रग्स पेडलर के रिश्तों पे चर्चा करते है pic.twitter.com/FVjbOQ8jvf — Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) November 1, 2021

“Malik is making personal attacks,” the Leader of Opposition said, adding that there is no truth in the statements of the minister.

