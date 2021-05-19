Cyclone Tauktae: Search and rescue ops continue for 75 missing from sunken barge

Indian Navy choppers hovered over the offshore development area and warships battled choppy waters in the Arabian Sea as search and rescue operations continued for over 75 persons who were on board a barage that sunk because of Cyclone Tauktae.

Latest reports from the Mumbai-headquartered Western Naval Command said 261 persons were on board Barge Papaa-305, of which 184 had been saved.

A massive search and rescue operation is underway to trace the remaining 77 persons.

The rescued crew are being brought to the Mumbai harbour by INS Kolkata and INS Kochi.

Over the last couple of days, the Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard have rescued over 600 persons who were stranded. All 137 on board Barge GAL Constructor had been rescued by choppers and dropped at INS Shikra in Mumbai and CGAS Daman. All 196 people on board Support Station-3 and 101 on board drill ship Sagar Bhushan are also safe and accounted for, and are being brought to the shores.