Cyclone Tauktae: Western Railway takes stock of preparations

The Mumbai-headquartered Western Railway, whose extensive rail network runs through Gujarat, took stock of the situation and made necessary arrangements in the wake of the Tauktae cyclone along India's west coast.

The cyclone is likely to hit the Saurashtra and Kutch regions of Gujarat.

Western Railway General Manager Alok Kansal held a video conference meeting with the Principal Head of Departments and concerned Divisional Railway Managers to review the preparations in order to face this force of nature.

The GM gave detailed instructions with regards to arrangements of various logistics, train movement including speed restrictions and cancellation of trains as safety and precautionary measures.

He stressed adhering to the guidelines stipulated in the Disaster Management Manuals promulgated by Zonal Railway and National Disaster Management Authority and to maintain close coordination with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) as well as State Government.

WR Chief Public Relations Officer Sumit Thakur said that the Tauktae cyclone is likely to hit the Saurashtra and Kutch region of Gujarat, covering mostly Bhavnagar Division, the western part of Rajkot Division and a very small region near Gandhidham of Ahmedabad Division.

Various precautionary measures have been set in motion by Western Railway as part of its preparedness for facing this cyclone. A close liaison is being maintained by Divisional officers for regular updates with IMD and State Government through WhatsApp. Hotlines between HQ Disaster Control and Divisional Disaster Control have been ensured for smooth functioning. Detailed instructions have been issued to all the departments to start rescue operations immediately if needed.

The engineering dept. of the concerned Divisions have been put on alert to tackle the situation with arrangements for tree-cutting equipment, DG sets, diesel-driven pumps, earth moving equipment, JCBs, utility vehicles, adequate fuel resources have been kept in readiness for any assistance as and when needed.

These authorities have also been instructed to maintain constant communication with respective field officials to ensure necessary immediate action. The platform shelters and cover sheds are being inspected for loose sheets and the condition of any material susceptible to degradation is being checked for strength and functionality. All equipment and resources under construction organisation have been kept in readiness.

The relief trains such as ART /ARME/ SPARTs/SPARMEs have been equipped with adequate medicines and sufficient rescue and re-railing equipment including power packs have also been kept in readiness.

He further informed that the OHE gangs have been alerted & put on standby with adequate equipment and mobility. The communication system is also being strengthened with adequate facilities like wireless communication, satellite phones V-SAT and drone recording. Necessary arrangements are also being made to ensure the availability of rolling stock, locomotives, manpower for the rescue & relief operations. The RPF has also been instructed to keep the disaster management team of RPF ready with essential equipment to reach the spot and start performing relief work with other departments, in case of emergency.