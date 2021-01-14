Damocles’ Sword hangs over NCP leader Dhananjay Munde

The proverbial Damocles’ sword gangs over Maharashtra’s social justice and special assistance minister and senior NCP leader Dhananjay Munde – who has been accused to rape – even though he got a temporary reprieve with the party ruling out his resignation at this stage.

Munde (35), an MLA from Beed in Marathwada region, is the nephew of late BJP leader Gopinath Munde, who was a minister in the Narendra Modi-government.

However, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar has termed the allegations as “serious”, but preferred detailed discussions within the party leadership.

“The charges against Dhananjay Munde are serious...the matter is with the police...it is also in court...notwithstanding, the party will have to decide on it,” Pawar said, adding that he would speak to senior party functionaries.

Meanwhile, state’s Parliamentary affairs minister and senior Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab said that chief minister Uddhav Thackeray will take a call after a thorough police probe.

Munde is considered close to deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar.

After back-to-back meetings, state NCP president and water resources minister Jayant Patil said just because someone has made allegations does not call for resignation. “We will take a decision based on facts,” he said, adding that any conclusion and finality could be reached only based on police probe outcome into the matter.

“There has neither been any discussion in the party over Munde’s resignation nor has he offered to resign,” he said, adding that Munde was being blackmailed and he had made a complaint to the police. “Munde had filed a complaint about his alleged blackmailing by the woman at the Bandra police station...Munde had approached the Bombay High Court,” he added.

On his part, Munde said: “I have explained my position to the party earlier...I have met Pawar saheb and informed...whatever the party leadership decides, I will abide by it.”

Patil also assured that there would not be any interference into the matter on part of the Sena-NCP-Congress Maha Vikas Aghadi government. “The situation will definitely be reviewed inside the party. If need be, we will take appropriate positions based on facts at the level of the chief minister,” he said.