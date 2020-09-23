Death toll in Bhiwandi building collapse rises to 40

The death toll in Bhiwandi building collapse mounted to 40, making it one of the biggest such disasters in the Mumbai metropolitan region in a quarter of a century.

The three-storey Jilani building in the Patel Compound at Narpoli off the Dhamankar Naka of Muslim community-dominated Bhiwandi area, nearly 60 kms off downtown Mumbai, collapsed like a pack of cards in the wee hours of Monday.

At least 20 to 25 families, over 150 persons, occupied the ill-fated building that was built more than 30 years ago.

The BNMC late on Monday suspended two civic officials Sudhram Jadhav and Dudhnath Yadav.

The Narpoli police station has registered an offence against builder Syed Ahmed Jilani and others.

Heavy intermittent rains are creating troubles for the rescue of relief operations, that entered the third day.

A few persons are still feared trapped.

MAJOR BUILDING COLLAPSES IN MUMBAI METROPOLITAN REGION

8 March 1996: Navare Apartments near Sion station collapses, 29 dead

17 September 1997: Part of Poonam Chambers at Worli collapses, five dead

3 August 1998: Govind Tower at Bandra East collapses, nearly 30 killed

25 June 2005: Pushpanjali Building at Khar collapses, six killed

25 August 2005: Sadaf Manzil at Nagpada collapses, 11 killed

29 August 2005: Rassiwalla Building at Metro Cinema collapses, six killed

22 June 2007: Laxmi Chhaya Towers at Borivli collapse, nearly 30 people killed

17 August 2010: Sonibai Apartments in Kalwa collapse, 10 killed

4 April 2013: Building at Lucky Compound in Mumbra collapses, 78 dead, 60 injured

10 June 2013: Aftab Mansion in Mahim collapses, 10 dead, 7 injured

21 June 2013: Smriti Complex at Mumbra collapses, 10 killed, 21 injured

14 March 2013: Aaram building at Santacruz collapses, 7 killed

27 September 2013: Building in Mazgaon-Dockyard Road collapses, 61 dead

4 August 2015: Krishna Niwas at Naupada in Thane collapses, 12 killed

31 July 2016: Kabir Shaikh-ki-Building collapses at Bhiwandi, 8 killed, 24 injured

25 July 2017: A four-storey building collapsed killing 17 persons in Ghatkopar

31 August 2017: Five-storey Husaini Building caves in at Bhendi Bazaar killing 33 persons.