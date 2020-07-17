Death toll in south Mumbai building collapse rises to 10

The death toll in a building collapse incident here has mounted to 10 and this has raised questions over the safety and security of those staying in dilapidated buildings.

On Thursday, heavy rain pounded Mumbai and two incidents of building collapse were reported from Fort in south Mumbai and Malvani in the city's northern suburbs.

The disaster management unit of Mumbai civic body has said while two people were killed in the Malvani incident, the death toll in the Fort area tragedy climbed up to 10 on Friday.

Meanwhile, the ground floor of a six-storey building at North Side, Mint Road, caved in amid heavy rain in Mumbai and two injured persons were being treated at a hospital, at the time of filing this report