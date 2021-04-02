Decision on complete lockdown in Maharashtra in 2 days: CM Uddhav Thackeray

As the daily Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra inched towards the 50,000-mark, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that a decision of a “complete lockdown” would be taken in the next couple of days after wide-ranging consultations and a situation update.

“We will be closely observing the next two days. We expect people to be careful and follow whatever has been told... I cannot rule out the possibility of a lockdown if the current situation prevails,” Thackeray said in an address to the state on Friday night.

“In the next two days, I will hold discussions with people across all segments and politicians, journalists on what are the other options available apart from lockdown. If there is no change, we may have to go in for a complete lockdown. Separate guidelines would be issued in the next couple of days,” he said.

"Yes, lockdown is not a solution, but how can we break the chain? I am not announcing a lockdown but I am for sure indicating it. Let's together reverse the situation," he said, adding that for the last year India has been fighting the problem and will continue the war against the virus.

“Do not play with the lives of people,” Thackeray said, referring to the statements of politicians including Opposition party leaders on proposed lockdown. “I don’t want to name any party. I don’t want to bring in politics,” he said without referring to BJP leaders including its state unit president Chandrakant Patil who had threatened that the party would come to the streets if a lockdown is announced.

Without naming him, Thackeray slammed Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, who said that the government should think of beefing up health infrastructure now instead of contemplating a lockdown. “That’s what we have been doing for the last one year. We have upgraded facilities. We are doing it and will continue to do so, but how do we bring in more doctors, more nurses, more healthcare workers, frontline workers, police and revenue officials?” he asked.

He said that the same set of people are doing multiple things - they are managing Covid-19 patients, they are doing the job of ‘Testing, Tracking and Treating’ and also administering Covid-19 vaccine. “They are also human beings,” he said.

Thackeray said that people have been complacent and have lowered their guards. “People are still not wearing masks. Not wearing masks is not bravery and wearing masks is not a matter of shame,” he said. This was an apparent reference to his estranged cousin and MNS president Raj Thackeray, who does not wear masks.

The Shiv Sena president said that he was "ready to be painted a villain" if it meant protecting the lives of people.

"The situation is serious... 62 per cent of isolation beds are full, 48 per cent ICU beds are occupied and 25 per cent of the oxygen beds and 25 per cent of ventilator beds are occupied. In 15 days, the hospitals would be full," he said.

Meanwhile, Mumbai on Friday reported 8,832 new Covid-19 cases and 20 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Health Department data.

About 5,352 persons recovered from the virus, taking total discharges to 3,61,043.

The financial capital now has 4,32,192 active coronavirus cases.