Deer falls into Mumbai house, rescued

A large spotted deer, apparently chased by a leopard, ran for its life and in the darkness crashed into a tiny hutment in Mumbai on Sunday.

The incident took place in the Hanuman Tekdi hutments off the IIT-Bombay campus that is located in the outer circle of Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Mumbai.

The house belongs to Sunita Singh.

For the family, it was like a bolt form the blue. But they regained composure and along with some neighbours made a call to the forest department.

The uninvited guest too maintained calm.

“They made an SOS call to the forest department,” said Wildlife Warden Pawan Sharma.

“I am calling from Powai, there is a deer has fallen inside my neighbour’s house, we need help,” was the distress call.

Despite the lockdown, the forest department’s Mumbai Range immediately started a seven-member rescue operation along with Sharma’s RAWW, to save the large herbivore.

The rescue team managed to reach the home, trap the deer and shift it in a wildlife ambulance.

“It was immediately taken to Sanjay Gandhi National Park’s Rescue Centre for further medical examination and rehabilitation,” Sharma said later.

The tenement dwellers, who were sleeping barely a couple of feet away from where it fell, were unhurt. There was no damage to household articles like the fan, TV, gas, cupboards, bed, etc.