Dilapidated building collapses in Ahmedabad's Juhapura area, 3 rescued

Three persons were rescued after a three-storey residential building collapsed in Juhapura area of Gujarat's Ahmedabad city on Thursday night, officials said.
A major tragedy was averted as all the families living in the building had vacated their flats in the morning as the 50-year-old building was in a dilapidated condition and had recently developed cracks, said chairman of the municipal standing committee Hitesh Barot.
"Gol Apartment located on Sonal Cinema Road collapsed around 9.30 pm. Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency Service sent three fire fighting vehicles to the spot," said fire officer Mithun Mistry.
"Majority of residents have already shifted elsewhere due to the dilapidated condition of the building. Our teams rescued three persons who were trapped in the rubble," said Mistry.
