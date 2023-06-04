Disha Patani raises awareness on elephants

Popular film star Disha Patani spent a couple of days at the Wildlife SOS Elephant Conservation and Care Centre (ECCC) in Mathura coinciding with the ‘World Environment Day’ events and drew attention to the plight of India’s jumbos.

Patani is primarily known for her work in the Hindi film industry and is recognised for her award winning films. Her Bollywood debut was the biopic M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story.

An animal lover, Disha passionately advocates her voice for the protection of animals and their welfare.

During the two-day experience, she learnt about the heartbreaking stories of the elephants who were rescued from decades of mistreatment and cruelty, leaving them in a battered state.

The Bollywood star engaged in volunteering activities such as chopping fruits and vegetables that were distributed to the resident elephants to give them their daily dose of nutrition. Brimming with energy, Disha also lent her hand in creating and distributing enrichments that keep elephants physically and mentally stimulated.

She even got a first-hand look at the state-of-the-art veterinary facilities available at India’s first and only Elephant Hospital which is run by Wildlife SOS in collaboration with the Uttar Pradesh Forest department. Here she observed the NGO’s veterinarians providing treatment such as laser therapy and foot care to one of the resident elephants.

The highlight of the actress’ trip, however, was accompanying the elephants on their evening walk.

Wildlife SOS aims to create an environment as close to the elephants’ natural habitat as possible where they can move across spacious fields adjacent, allowing them to navigate through the greenery.

“This has been one of the best days of my life where I’ve had a chance to witness the enormous effort invested by Wildlife SOS to provide medical care to the rescued elephants. Visiting India’s first Elephant Hospital and meeting the team has been an incredible experience.

To understand the plight of India’s Elephant’s and the work of Wildlife SOS has been an incredible experience. I learnt that once captured from the wild, they can never go back again. I also learnt about the irreversible and permanent damage that riding an elephant does to its health and welfare,” said Disha.

Kartick Satyanarayan, Co-founder & CEO, Wildlife SOS said, “Celebrities like Disha Patani taking a stand for the protection and conservation of elephants will help spread awareness about their plight in India. It was encouraging to watch Disha help in the care routine of the elephants and help prepare the meals for Suzy, one of our senior blind elephants.”

Geeta Seshamani, Co-founder & Secretary, Wildlife SOS said, “At the Wildlife SOS Elephant Hospital, we do our best to give the elephants a life of freedom, health and companionship, and a chance to be elephants again. We hope that Disha’s visit will set an example for many and encourage more people to be active participants in the fight to protect nature.”