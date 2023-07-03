Disrobing of democracy continues in Maharashtra: Nana Patole

As Ajit Pawar walked to the BJP-led ruling camp, Maharashtra Congress President and former Speaker Nana Patole said that the “disrobing of democracy” continues in Maharashtra.

“Politics of sabotage is happening in Maharashtra,” Patole said in a scathing attack on BJP.

"The people of Maharashtra are watching the change of power with open eyes and this game of musical chairs is going to destroy democracy and the constitution. Democracy is being stripped away in Maharashtra and the power-hungry BJP has a big role to play in it,” he said.

According to him, the BJP’s base is weakening. “The landslide victory of the Congress in Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka has made the BJP restless. In Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan too, the picture shows that BJP is losing badly. It is seen that the people have the intention of making changes in the country,” he said.

"Chief Minister Eknath Shinde created a drama by claiming Hindutva was in danger when Uddhav Thackeray went with Congress and NCP. They are also pretending to be taking Balasaheb's ideas forward. Now while sitting in power with the same NCP group under the leadership of Ajit Pawar, what happens to the Hindutva of Shinde? He will have to answer this question,” he added.

“Just the other day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the NCP of corruption of Rs 70,000 crore. Now the BJP will have to answer how the same Narendra Modi and Devendra Fadnavis are sitting in power with a group of NCP,” he said.