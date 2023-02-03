Doctors perform first-of-its-kind surgery in Mumbai

In a first-of-its-kind of surgery, a teen with birth defect - congenital hand aplasia - was able to get a new hand.

Samiya Mansuri, an 18-year-old from Bharuch in Gujarat, is the first teen in India to have undergone such a surgery.

Congenital anomalies are hand or finger deformities that are present at birth.

Samiya’s hand was not completely developed. Her forearm, wrist, and hand were severely deficient. She had very small finger nubbins. Owing to the deformity, in her right hand, all the blood vessels, muscles, bones, and nerves were smaller than usual. Hence the surgical plan was much different and complex as compared to transplants after accidental amputations.

A team of doctors led by Dr Nilesh Satbhai, Senior Consultant Plastic, Hand & Reconstructive Microsurgeon, Global Hospitals at Parel in Mumbai, performed the surgery.

Samiya’s forearm and hand were severely under-developed.

The family ran from pillar to post to make sure that Samiya gets a good hand prosthesis, but nothing seemed to work in their favour. They visited many cities including Jaipur looking for hand prosthesis.

Soon they realized that a hand prosthesis will never be able to give her a functional hand.

The family then consulted Dr. Satbhai at Global Hospital seeking a hand transplant. After multiple sessions of counselling, Dr. Satbhai and his team agreed to plan for a transplant for Samiya. They decided to wait till she turned 18 and became eligible to give consent for the surgery. On turning 18, on January 10, Samiya was physiologically and legally eligible to register for a hand transplant, and her joy knew no bounds. Miraculously, a52-year-old woman’s family from Indore generously donated an arm that could be used for Samiya. The teen was rushed to Global Hospital without any further delay.

“This transplant was done for the congenital absence of the hand. The medical literature does not have any reports about hand transplants for congenital absence of hands. To understand the complexity of the surgery, and to give valid consent for surgery, the patient has to be at least 18 years old. Samiya’s family had first consulted me more than 2 years back. She was firm and motivated to undergo the transplant, after knowing all the treatment complexity. We registered her for the transplant on her 18th birthday,” said Dr Satbai.

This surgery is a ray of hope for people with birth defects and waiting for a hand transplant. Samiya’s inspiring story will encourage donors to donate hands to the recipients and change their lives for the better,” Dr Vivek Talaulikar, Chief Executive Officer, Global Hospital.

She kept smiling while entering the operation theatre as her dream of having two normal was going to turn into reality. Her brother has his class X exams but I have decided to stay with Samiya as she needs me in the hospital. We thank the donor family as the hand transplant wouldn’t have been possible without them. We are grateful and congratulate the doctors from Global Hospital for achieving this milestone,” said the teen’s mother Shenaz Mansuri.