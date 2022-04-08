Don't throw masks away, even if Goa is declared mask-free: Expert

Even as the state government mulls declaring Goa as a mask-free state, head of the ruling BJP's medical cell Dr Shekhar Salkar has cautioned senior citizens and patients with comorbidities against "throwing their masks away".

Salkar, who is a member of the state government's expert committee on Covid management, also said that Goa residents needed to exercise caution for at least three more months to do away with basic Covid-19 restrictions.

"Just because the government says do not wear masks, you do not have to throw your masks away. (Wait) at least for another three months. Those who are sick and elderly or have comorbid conditons, they should permanently wear masks," Salkar said while interacting with media in Panaji.

Also read: Precaution dose of Covid-19 vaccine announced for 18+ age group from April 10

Earlier this week, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had said that he intended to declare Goa a mask-free state, adding that the state administration was expected to formally issue orders to the effect soon. After Sawant's announcement on April 6, no formal orders have been issued yet.

Salkar also said that just because a neighbouring state had declared itself mask-free, it did not mean that Goa should follow suit.

"We do not have to emulate neighbouring states. It is not compulsory to wear masks. No one is going to fine you for not wearing masks but you need to take care of yourself. If you have a kidney ailment, will you go out without wearing a mask just because the government says so? You have to take your own precautions," Salkar said. Maharashtra had recently lifted all major Covid restrictions including the mandate to wear masks in public spaces.

Salkar said that people still needed to take precautions in closed air-conditioned halls or crowded places. "The next three months are very important. Yes, even if the government says it is not compulsory to wear masks, you should take care of yourself," Salkar said.

Goa has 40 active Covid-19 cases, according to state government records.

Check out DH's latest videos