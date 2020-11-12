Drugs case: Arjun Rampal's partner grilled by NCB for second day

Actor-model Arjun Rampal’s companion Gabriella Demetriades was grilled for the second day on Thursday as the Narcotics Control Bureau took another deep dive to probe into the alleged Bollywood-drug cartel nexus.

Rampal, whose home was raided earlier this week, maybe grilled on Friday or Saturday.

Gabriella (33), a South African model, was grilled at the NCB’s Mumbai zonal office.

Last month, Gabriella’s brother Agisilaos Demetriades was arrested by the agency in a drug case linked with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. He is currently on bail.

Rampal (47) has featured in several films including Rock On!! (2008), Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat (2001), Om Shanti Om (2007), Raajneeti (2010) and Housefull (2010).