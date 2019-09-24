ED books Sharad Pawar, nephew in bank scam

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday registered a case against NCP founder Sharad Pawar, his nephew Ajit Pawar and others in connection with the multi-crore Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank scam.

Earlier, the Mumbai police has FIR against the uncle-nephew duo and 70-odd others including politicians.

The development coincides with the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections.

Exactly a month ago, the Mumbai police has registered an FIR against them following an order of the Bombay High Court.

The FIR was registered against directors of MSCB, DCC banks in Maharashtra, Pen Urban Cooperative Bank, officials of the Maharashtra Government and banks and several other politicians for commission of offences punishable under sections 406,409,420,467,468,471,34,120(B) of Indian Penal Code and sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Securisation Act.