ED raids Shiv Sena leaders Anil Parab, Bhavana Gawli

In what appears to be mounting pressure on the Shiv Sena, institutions and organisations linked to two of their ruling party’s top leaders - Anil Parab and Bhavana Gawli - were searched in separate cases by the Enforcement Directorate on Monday.

However, there is no official confirmation available from the ED.

Parab is a close aide of Maharashtra chief minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray and had played a major role in the formation of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

Parab holds the crucial portfolios of Parliamentary affairs and transport and is the guardian minister of Ratnagiri district.

Last week, a video surfaced in which he was seen instructing police officials over phone to arrest union MSMEs minister and BJP Rajya Sabha member Narayan Rane for “tight slap slur” against Thackeray.

“This (notice) is a legal matter….we will deal with it legally,” said Parab, who had been asked to appear before ED’s Mumbai office on Tuesday.

Gawli is a senior leader and five-time MP - two times from Washim and after delimitation, thrice from Yavatmal-Washim seat.

“I have not received any notice from the ED so far,” Gawli said. According to reports, ED raids are being carried out at places including Mahila Utkarsh Pratishthan, Balaji Sahakari Particle Board, BAMS College, Bhawna Agro Product Services Limited in the Risod area in Washim.

It may be recalled, recently, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya's convoy was targeted in Washim. "The BJP and ED are hand in gloves," said Raut.