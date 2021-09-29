ED summons Shiv Sena MP Bhavana Gawali in money laundering case

Mounting pressure, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned five-time Shiv Sena MP Bhavana Gawali to appear before the federal agency’s Mumbai office in connection with an alleged case of financial misappropriation.

The development comes hours after the ED arrested Saeed Khan, the director of Mahila Utkarsh Pratishthan, an organisation linked to the Gawali family.

Gawali (48) is a five-time MP, who currently represents the Yavatmal-Washim in Vidarbha region.

She has been asked to appear at the ED’s Ballard Estate office in Mumbai on October 4, sources said.

“It is stated that Bhavana Gawali, through her aide Saeed Khan Shergul Khan and his accomplices, has criminally conspired to convert the trust, Mahila Utkarsha Pratishthan, into a Section 8 company through forgery and fraud for the purpose of layering the trust fund," the ED stated before a court, seeking the remand of Saeed Khan.

