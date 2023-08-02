Noted art director Nitin Desai found dead in his studio

Eminent art director Nitin Desai found dead in his studio

He is best known for his work in 'Lagaan' and 'Jodha Akbar'.

Mrityunjay Bose 
Mrityunjay Bose , DHNS,
  • Aug 02 2023, 10:30 ist
  • updated: Aug 02 2023, 10:44 ist
Eminent art director Nitin Desai. Credit: Twitter/@NITIN_DESAI_

Eminent art director Nitin Desai, who has created magnificent sets for several blockbuster Hindi films, was found dead at his ND Studios in Karjat in Raigad district. Desai was 57.

Desai’s body was found hanging in the studio and initial reports suggest that he died by suicide. 

Desai has been credited with designing lavish sets for some of the blockbuster films including Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas, Jodha Akbar, and Lagaan.

ND Studios: Live your filmy dreams here

During his career spanning over twenty years, he has worked with directors like Ashutosh Gowariker, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Rajkumar Hirani and Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

In 2002, he turned film producer with Chandrakant Productions' Desh Devi, a devotional film on the Devi Mata of Kutch.

Desai has won four National Film Award for Best Art Direction for period films.

